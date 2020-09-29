Simon Coveney travels to Washington to discuss Brexit's impact on GFA 

Simon Coveney will meet House of Representatives Speaker, Nancy Pelosi. Picture: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire

Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - 09:03 AM

The Minister for Foreign Affairs is in Washington today and tomorrow for meetings on the peace process and Brexit.

Simon Coveney will also hold talks on Ireland's seat at the UN Security Council - which the country takes up in January.

Tomorrow he'll meet House of Representatives Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, as well as senior republican and democratic members of congress.

Simon Coveney says today's about pressing home the Irish position on Brexit to the Trump Administration

"There's a big focus on the impact of Brexit on the Good Friday Agreement ands on all-island relationships," he said.

"We're going to be in the White House, we're going to be in the State Department and we're going to be meeting the ad hoc committee on the protection of the Good Friday Agreement as well."

