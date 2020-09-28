More than 19,000 apply for Pandemic Unemployment Payment in last 7 days

More than 19,000 people have applied for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in the past week.

According to figures from the Department of Social Protection there was a net increase of 10,801 people receiving the payment in the last seven days.

The rise in numbers claiming PUP is the first increase seen by the department since May.

It says this partly reflects parts of the country moving to Level 3 restrictions.

The largest increase in recipients was in Dublin with numbers up to 85,892.

Social Protection Minister, Heather Humphreys, T.D. said it is not surprising to see the rise in numbers due to the "greater restrictions being introduced in Dublin".

“The Government wanted to ensure that this safety net remained in place in the event that counties would face further restrictions," she said.

“That’s why a decision was taken to extend PUP into next year and, more importantly, keep it open to new entrants.”

The Department of Social Protection expects the number to rise.

There are now 217,142 people on PUP payments which will see €61.9m paid out on Tuesday

Meanwhile, 8,690 people closed their PUP claim in the last seven days, with 6,309 returning to work.

On top of this, 4,953 will receive their final payment tomorrow.