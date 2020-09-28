Man, 50s, dies following single-vehicle crash in Dublin

A man has died following a serious road traffic accident in Dublin earlier this afternoon.

The single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a van occurred on the M1 Northbound between Junction 3 Swords - Junction 4 Donobate at approximately 12.45pm.

A man aged in his 50s, the driver and sole occupant of the van, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remains closed for a technical examination.

A Garda investigation into this incident is now underway.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash-cam footage, to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.