INMO: 192 people on trolleys in Irish hospitals with 65 in Limerick University Hospital

INMO: 192 people on trolleys in Irish hospitals with 65 in Limerick University Hospital

65 patients are waiting on trolleys in University Hospital, Limerick — 52 in the emergency department, and a further 13 elsewhere in the hospital. Picture: File picture

Monday, September 28, 2020 - 11:31 AM
Steven Heaney

There are 192 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning.

The latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) show that 164 people are without beds in emergency departments, while 28 are waiting in other hospital wards.

Sixty-five patients are waiting on trolleys in University Hospital, Limerick — 52 in the emergency department, and a further 13 elsewhere in the hospital.

Twenty-five more people are without a bed at Cork University Hospital — all of whom are waiting in the emergency department.

Mayo University Hospital and Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar have 18 and 14 patients without beds, respectively.

Letterkenny University Hospital has 12 people on trolleys, and there are also nine patients waiting in the emergency department of the Mercy University Hospital, Cork.

University Hospital, Kerry, Sligo University Hospital and Tallaght University Hospital each have seven.

There are 15 hospitals in the country with no patients waiting on trolleys, including Bantry General Hospital; Mid Western Regional Hospital, Ennis; Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise; University Hospital, Galway, and University Hospital, Waterford.

Read More

We must 'redouble our efforts' to ease pressure on health care system this winter

More in this section

US envoy 'reassured' UK bill breaking international law is 'contingency plan' US envoy 'reassured' UK bill breaking international law is 'contingency plan'
Local Authority mortgage payment break extended Local Authority mortgage payment break extended
Rear view of a female elementary teacher giving a lesson in the classroom. Schools should hire marquees for classes, says Dr Gabriel Scally
hospitalsnursesdoctorshospital bedsemergency departmentshealthplace: limerickplace: waterfordplace: kerry

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices