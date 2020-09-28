INMO: 192 people on trolleys in Irish hospitals with 65 in Limerick University Hospital

There are 192 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning.

The latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) show that 164 people are without beds in emergency departments, while 28 are waiting in other hospital wards.

Sixty-five patients are waiting on trolleys in University Hospital, Limerick — 52 in the emergency department, and a further 13 elsewhere in the hospital.

Twenty-five more people are without a bed at Cork University Hospital — all of whom are waiting in the emergency department.

Mayo University Hospital and Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar have 18 and 14 patients without beds, respectively.

Letterkenny University Hospital has 12 people on trolleys, and there are also nine patients waiting in the emergency department of the Mercy University Hospital, Cork.

University Hospital, Kerry, Sligo University Hospital and Tallaght University Hospital each have seven.

There are 15 hospitals in the country with no patients waiting on trolleys, including Bantry General Hospital; Mid Western Regional Hospital, Ennis; Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise; University Hospital, Galway, and University Hospital, Waterford.