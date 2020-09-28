Gardaí investigating Slane death not looking for any other person or vehicle

Gardaí in Navan are continuing to investigate the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances on the N51 in Slane, Co Meath in the early hours of Saturday monrning.

A man, aged in his late 20s, was found lying unconscious at around 2.50am.

He had been travelling on an electric scooter from the Slane direction and was treated by ambulance services but was later pronounced dead.

A post mortem has been carried out, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

Following the post mortem, Gardaí are not looking for any other person or any other vehicle in relation to the incident.

They are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Gardaí continue to appeal for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling on the N51 in Harmanstown between approximately 1:30am and 3:00am to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Incident Room at Navan Garda Station on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.