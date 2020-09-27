Eamon Ryan accepts timing of special advisor appointments was unfortunate 

The Transport Minister has accepted the "timing was unfortunate" over the appointment of 10 new special advisers for junior ministers.

The decision by the Cabinet came on the same day as thousands of people on the pandemic unemployment payment had their rate cut.

Green Party deputy leader, Minister Catherine Martin, expressed concern over the move, and did not think the appointments were a good idea.

Party leader and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said the cabinet was not in total agreement about the decision.

"As Catherine said that sent out a really [...], there was real difficulty in that.

"In respect of, that decision had been made, the advisors were there ready to start work and I suppose first and foremost we need to do the work of government well and that communications was very unfortunate.

"The key task is actually getting government working," said Mr Ryan.

Earlier the Green Party leader said members of the public leaving Ireland on a flight may need to take a Covid-19 test before going to the airport to get their plane.

Finalised details on the government's plans for airport testing are due in the next two weeks and Mr Ryan said not every passenger who travels through airports would be tested as capacity needs to be retained for the public health service.

"You have to be careful that you don't take from the testing capacity that we need in the State within our public health system," said Mr Ryan, "more likely it [testing] would apply where you would take a test a period of time before flying, because that is what other countries are doing.

"I think it meets some of the public health concerns, that you are not missing people at the airport," he said.