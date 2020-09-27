Girl, 11, rescued from cliff ledge after dramatic fall in Co Down

An 11-year-old girl has been rescued from a cliff ledge after she slipped and fell in Co Down.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident when the young girl fell on to the cliff ledge at Ardglass Golf Club with a 30-metre drop beneath her.

Newcastle, Kilkeel and Portaferry Coastguard Rescue Teams along with Portaferry RNLI lifeboat were sent to the scene and coastguard officers set up rope rescue equipment to successfully bring the girl to the top of the cliff to be reunited with her family.

Coastguard rescue officers returned for a second time down the cliff to recover a member of the public who had tried to climb from the bottom up to help the girl.

No medical assistance was required.

Norman Bridges, in Belfast Coastguard operations centre, said: “A member of the public reacted quickly on seeing the accident and did the right thing by immediately calling 999 for the Coastguard and all in all, a great job by everyone involved.

“If you see someone in difficulty at the coast, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”