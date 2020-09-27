Girl, 11, rescued from cliff ledge after dramatic fall in Co Down

Girl, 11, rescued from cliff ledge after dramatic fall in Co Down

An 11-year-old girl has been rescued from a cliff ledge after she slipped and fell in Co Down. Picture: HM Coastguard/PA

Sunday, September 27, 2020 - 19:03 PM
Cate McCurry, PA

An 11-year-old girl has been rescued from a cliff ledge after she slipped and fell in Co Down.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident when the young girl fell on to the cliff ledge at Ardglass Golf Club with a 30-metre drop beneath her.

Newcastle, Kilkeel and Portaferry Coastguard Rescue Teams along with Portaferry RNLI lifeboat were sent to the scene and coastguard officers set up rope rescue equipment to successfully bring the girl to the top of the cliff to be reunited with her family.

Coastguard rescue officers returned for a second time down the cliff to recover a member of the public who had tried to climb from the bottom up to help the girl.

No medical assistance was required.

Norman Bridges, in Belfast Coastguard operations centre, said: “A member of the public reacted quickly on seeing the accident and did the right thing by immediately calling 999 for the Coastguard and all in all, a great job by everyone involved.

“If you see someone in difficulty at the coast, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

Read More

Government mulls 'insane' pilot scheme to allow fishermen shoot seals with high-powered rifles

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Wednesday 23rd Sept Covid-19: Highest daily figures announced since April
Portlaoise Prison Republican prisoners in Portlaoise Prison on hunger strike in support of imprisoned Palestinian activist
Dublin Airport Covid 19 24th Sept Airport passengers may be tested before leaving Ireland, says Eamon Ryan 
rescuepa-sourceplace: northern ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices