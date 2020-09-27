Covid-19: Highest daily figures announced since April

There were 430 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

This brings the total number of cases of coronavirus in Ireland since the outbreak began to 34,990.

Dublin saw the highest number of cases reported today with 212 cases confirmed.

Cork followed the capital with 54 cases while Donegal confirmed 23 cases.

There were no new deaths from the virus meaning the death toll in Ireland remains at 1,802.

A further breakdown of case data released by the Department of Health shows:

222 cases are men and 208 are women

72% of cases confirmed today are in patients under 45 years of age

40% of cases are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

59 Covid-19 cases have been identified as community transmission

The remaining cases confirmed in Ireland outside of Dublin, Cork and Donegal are found in Galway with 23 cases, Louth with 16 cases, Monaghan with 15 cases, 12 in Clare, 12 in Meath, nine in Cavan, eight in Roscommon, seven in Wicklow, six in Limerick, five in Kildare and five cases confirmed in Tipperary. The remaining 23 cases are located in nine counties.

Speaking about the latest Covid-19 cases, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said there was "absolutely no room for complacency" and that households need to start reducing their contacts.

"As we start into this new week, I am asking every household across the country to sit together this evening and make a plan to reduce the number of people you meet this week.

“We have absolutely no room for complacency. If every person, family, workplace and organisation does not play their part the situation will continue to deteriorate," said Dr Glynn.

Dr Glynn urged people living in Donegal and Dublin under the Level Three lockdown to work from home where possible.

“For people who live in Donegal and Dublin remember Government advice is to work from home unless it is essential to attend in person.

"For people living in these and all other counties, assume that Covid-19 is circulating in your community and act accordingly," said Dr Glynn.

The HSE are working with Covid-19 patients today to locate their contacts and prevent the further spread of the virus.

The 430 confirmed cases today are the highest number confirmed in a day since April.