Record number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland for second day

Northern Ireland has detected a record number of Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row.

319 people have tested positive in the past 24 hours, while one more death has been reported.

In the past two days alone, in the North there have been 592 cases detected.

In total, the number of people who have tested positive for the disease there is now 10,542.

There is particular concern for Belfast and the areas around Derry City and Strabane in Tyrone.

In the past seven days Belfast has had an incidence rate of 107 cases per 100,000, while the situation is more worrying in Derry City and Strabane with a seven-day incidence rate of almost 196.

While the Northern Ireland Department of Health's statistical dashboard provides updates on the number of positive test results over the weekend, it does not relay up-to-date information on coronavirus fatalities on Saturdays and Sundays.

The latest death toll reported by the department on Friday stood at 578.

Yesterday, the Chief Medical Officers from the North and the Republic issued an appeal for people not to travel across the border.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn and Chief Medical Officer for Northern Ireland, Dr Michael McBride, also said that closer collaboration was needed between the Republic and the North.