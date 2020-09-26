Covid-19: Micheál Martin to highlight multilateralism in first UN speech 

The Taoiseach will use his first UN speech to highlight how Covid-19 has brought out an incredible motivation for people to work together.

Micheál Martin will address the 75th annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday evening. This year the leaders of 196 countries will deliver their national statements in pre-recorded video messages because of the global pandemic.

The Taoiseach said: “This pandemic has impacted every community in every country, and indeed our entire way of life. It has taken its toll on society, particularly those who have lost loved ones, or who have contracted the virus themselves and are suffering from its lasting after effects.

“However, Covid-19 has also brought out an incredible motivation for people to work together to combat this fatal virus. The pandemic reminds us that multilateral responses to global challenges remain essential. In an interconnected and interdependent world, even the strongest cannot succeed alone," said Mr Martin.

He added: “The virtual format reminds us all of the need to keep our distance and limit our contacts; practices which are so simple but which have the power to help us arrest this deadly virus."

Ireland is due to take up a place on the UN Security Council next year and Mr Martin said this country will prioritise building peace, strengthening prevention, and ensuring accountability.

"These are at the heart of the Council’s mandate," he said.

“Ireland has a strong and proud record of UN peacekeeping and I am confident that we will be to the fore in promoting the core values of building and maintaining international peace and security.” The Taoiseach’s National Statement to UNGA 75 will be livestreamed on http://webtv.un.org/