Gardaí to use checkpoints in Donegal as Operation Fanacht begins from midnight

Gardaí in Donegal will use checkpoints in Donegal to ensure compliance with public health guidelines in the county as Level Three lockdown restrictions come into place tonight from midnight.

Operation Fanacht will lead to a high visibility of Gardaí to support public health measures in relation to social distancing and large gatherings in public areas.

In nearby Sligo and Leitrim officers from An Garda Síochána will support public health measures in Donegal by patrolling destination public amenities in both counties.

Co-operation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is also set to continue with rolling cross-border checkpoints.

Speaking about the resumption of Operation Fanacht in Donegal, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said the Gardaí will work with the public to ensure public guidelines are upheld.

"We all have a role individually and collectively in protecting ourselves, our families, our communities and the most vulnerable. It is vital that we all play our part to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 by adhering to the public health regulations and guidelines.

"An Garda Síochána will do its part in keeping people safe. Operation Fanacht is intended to work with communities to support public health measures,” said Mr Twomey.

Supporting the vulnerable

Deputy Commissioner Twomey also said Gardaí will support vulnerable people who need to isolate as a result of the pandemic.

"Local Gardaí continue to be available to support individuals and local communities, in particular the most vulnerable in our society during this time.

"If you are feeling isolated or need help with shopping, collecting your prescription or anything else similar, please contact your local Garda station.” Mr Twomey said.

The Garda Commissioner also highlighted the increased risk of people subject to domestic violence due to heightened Covid-19 restrictions and said An Garda Síochána are there to help.

"An Garda Síochána is fully aware of the impact increased restrictions may have on those who are subject to domestic abuse and do not feel safe in their homes. An Garda Síochána takes domestic abuse very seriously.

"If you are in danger call 999 at any time. If you feel you are not in immediate danger and you require advice and assistance, you can visit or call your local Garda Station and ask to speak with a Garda in private.

"If you know of someone who cannot speak for themselves please contact your local Garda station,” said Mr Twomey.

Operation Navigation, which focuses on compliance with public health regulations by licensed premises is set to continue across Ireland.

In Dublin, after the capital moved to Level Three COvid-19 restrictions, Gardaí conducted over 500 checkpoints in the capital and its surrounding counties last weekend.