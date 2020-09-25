Registration for Leaving Cert Exams in November to open next week

Entry for the Leaving Cert written examinations in November will open from 9am on Monday, September, 28.

The State Examination Commission has announced entry will be available on the Calculated Grades Student Portal.

This is accessible then on examinations.ie and at Gov.ie/leaving certificate.

Entries will be accepted over 5 days, closing at 5pm next Friday, October 2.

The written examinations start on Monday, November 16, and end on Friday, December 11.

Written examinations for Leaving Cert Applied (LCA) also begin on Monday, November 16 and will end on Saturday, November 28.

Candidates can enter any and all exam subjects from June postponed due to the coronavirus.

Coursework submitted prior to the postponement of the final year exams will also be considered by the State Examination Commission.