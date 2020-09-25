Registration for Leaving Cert Exams in November to open next week

Registration for Leaving Cert Exams in November to open next week

Leaving Cert 2020 was suspended due to the  Covid-19 outbreak. File picture. 

Friday, September 25, 2020 - 20:14 PM
Ciarán Sunderland

Entry for the Leaving Cert written examinations in November will open from 9am on Monday, September, 28.

The State Examination Commission has announced entry will be available on the Calculated Grades Student Portal.

This is accessible then on examinations.ie and at Gov.ie/leaving certificate.

Entries will be accepted over 5 days, closing at 5pm next Friday, October 2.

The written examinations start on Monday, November 16, and end on Friday, December 11. 

Written examinations for Leaving Cert Applied (LCA) also begin on Monday, November 16 and will end on Saturday, November 28. 

Candidates can enter any and all exam subjects from June postponed due to the coronavirus. 

Coursework submitted prior to the postponement of the final year exams will also be considered by the State Examination Commission. 

Read More

Cork and other cities could see Covid hotspot lockdowns

More in this section

Gardaí to use checkpoints in Donegal as Operation Fanacht begins from midnight Gardaí to use checkpoints in Donegal as Operation Fanacht begins from midnight
Gardaí appeal for help finding missing teenager Gardaí appeal for help finding missing teenager
Public compliance with guidelines urged in Donegal and Dublin as 326 new cases confirmed Public compliance with guidelines urged in Donegal and Dublin as 326 new cases confirmed

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices