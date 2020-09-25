Gardaí appeal for help finding missing teenager

Gardaí are seeking help in finding a missing 15 year-old boy in Dublin.

Joseph, also known as Jodie Burns disappeared on Wednesday, September 23, and was last seen in the Dublin 8 area.

He is 5' 4" in height, with short, light brown hair, blue eyes and is of slight build. It is unknown what he was wearing.

Jodie lives in Dublin 8 and is known to visit Castlerea in Co Roscommon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.