Gardaí appeal for help finding missing teenager

Gardaí appeal for help finding missing teenager

The missing teenage boy was last seen on Wednesday this week. Picture Denis Minihane.

Friday, September 25, 2020 - 19:28 PM
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí are seeking help in finding a missing 15 year-old boy in Dublin.

Joseph, also known as Jodie Burns disappeared on Wednesday, September 23, and was last seen in the Dublin 8 area.

He is 5' 4" in height, with short, light brown hair, blue eyes and is of slight build. It is unknown what he was wearing.

Jodie lives in Dublin 8 and is known to visit Castlerea in Co Roscommon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

Third-level students ordered to remain at home for next three weeks

More in this section

Covid-19: Dr Glynn urges public compliance with guidelines in Donegal and Dublin as 326 new cases confirmed Covid-19: Dr Glynn urges public compliance with guidelines in Donegal and Dublin as 326 new cases confirmed
Racial Injustice Breonna Taylor Breonna Taylor’s family condemn prosecutor for failing to charge officers
Coronavirus - Fri Sep 11, 2020 Highest Covid-19 daily increase with 273 new cases detected in Northern Ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices