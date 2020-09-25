Cork company defies the Covid-19 curse to create 100 jobs

The Taoiseach announced plans for 100 new jobs at Cork tech firm Workvivo which has defied the coronavirus business curse, growing by 40% since March.

Workvivo could have been designed for a post-Covid-19 world. The company provides a communication platform to support and engage a remote workforce. It has seen a 200% increase in platform users in the past year, with customers now across 47 countries.

The company currently employs 35 people but plans to bring 100 more jobs on stream with support from Enterprise Ireland.

Joe Lennon and John Goulding sharing a cup of green tea pictured at Workvivo offices in Cork with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Picture: Clare Keogh

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that Workvivo "is testament to the ability of indigenous Irish companies to make an impact on a global scale".

“Workvivo founders John Goulding and Joe Lennon are very committed to Cork and Ireland, and I look forward to seeing their business grow and expand over the coming years,” Mr Martin said.

When asked about the less happy business news of the dispute between former Debenhams staff, Debenhams and its liquidators, KPMG, the Taoiseach said that it was “a very difficult situation”.

They haven't been treated well by Debenhams

"Informal" talks between trade union Mandate and KPMG which tentatively offered some additional pay to the former Debenhams staff "was nowhere near what the workers would have been expecting,' he said.

However, Government would provide statutory redundancy, he said.

His Government is also looking at legislation which would better protect workers, such as the former Debenhams staff, who have a collective agreement when their employer's company goes into liquidation.

He said that this legislation, when introduced, may not apply retrospectively and therefore would not apply to the Debenhams dispute.

“But it would give greater protection for workers involved in collective agreements in the future,” he said.

A Dáil motion this week calling for "overnight" changes to contribution regimes paid by employers which would protect employees should the company collapse "is far easier said than done," he said.

“It is very challenging. There are implications there for other employers. It is challenging and it is difficult but we are seeking to do what we can.”

He said that his objective as Taoiseach is to “get the country through this very difficult global pandemic” while keeping as many people working as possible "so that post-Covid, we can take off again”.

“We’re strong on technology, we’re strong on the life sciences, we’re strong in financial services. And I think as a country we can emerge from the pandemic with a good platform to grow again into the future.

"There will be ongoing capital investments, I’m glad to announce, for example, funding for two ophthalmology labs in the South Infirmary Victoria." These new labs will "dramatically increase" the volumes of cataracts procedures possible in Cork, he said.