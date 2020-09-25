Reports to Tusla increased by a third in June, new figures reveal

The number of suspected concerns received by Tusla jumped by a third in June, reaching its highest level in a year.

The flow of reports made by mandated persons, including teachers, gardaí and social workers, had slowed dramatically as schools closed in March due to the restrictions imposed to deal with the first wave of Covid-19 here.

But the June 2020 report issued by the Child and Family Agency shows a leap in referrals.

It shows that 975 mandated reports of abuse were received in June, 33% more than in May and the highest numbers since June 2019.

The highest number of reports were for emotional abuse (426; 51%) followed by physical abuse (150; 18%), sexual abuse (140; 17%) and neglect (115; 14%).

Regarding child protection and welfare, there were 5,711 referrals to Tusla in June 2020 - 5% more than May in 2020 and 32% more than June 2019. Mandated reports accounted for 17% of the overall number of referrals.

According to Tusla, the decrease in the number of referrals in March and April 2020 was expected due to the closing of schools in march due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Typically teachers would make the highest or second-highest number of mandated reports but in June the highest number of reports came from An Garda Síochana (389; 47%) followed social workers (125; 15%) and social care workers (62; 8%).

There were also 144 mandated reports of retrospective abuse made to Tusla in June, although the total number of such reports made to Tusla dropped in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2019.

The highest number of retrospective reports for June from members of An Garda Síochána (38; 26%) followed by psychotherapists/counsellors (23;16%), psychologists (16; 11%) and social workers (16; 11%).

Mandated persons are required under legislation to report any knowledge, belief, or reasonable suspicion that a child has been harmed, is being harmed, or is at risk of being harmed.

The June report also shows that the number of people on the register for home education continued to rise while the number awaiting registration continued to fall.

There were also 380 referrals screened by senior educational welfare services in June as the system began to deal with cases again following the Covid-19 lockdown period.

As for overall child protection and welfare, the June report showed a slight increase in cases awaiting allocation, at 3,781 cases, a first increase after five consecutive monthly decreases.

The highest number of cases awaiting allocation were in Dublin South West/Kildare/West Wicklow, while 298 high priority cases were awaiting allocation at the end of June, accounting for 8% of all cases awaiting allocation.

