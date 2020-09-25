Covid may increase barriers to employment for marginalised groups 

People with disabilities, young people, refugees and migrants face significant barriers to employment which could be increased by the Covid-19 pandemic, a new report has warned.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is due to launch the report today, which was commissioned by the Open Doors Initiative, a group which works to promote employment amongst marginalised groups.

Evidence shows that marginalised communities will suffer disproportionally higher rates of unemployment in the months ahead, the report said.

It makes 10 key recommendations to prevent marginalised groups from being pushed further from employment after Covid-19.

It called for dedicated online hubs to be established where marginalised groups could easily access all relevant information on employment supports and opportunities available to them on the one site.

National strategies should also be designed and implemented to help marginalised groups find and retain employment, similar to the national employment strategy for people with disabilities.

The Government should lead by example and increase the percentage it hires from diverse backgrounds through the Public Appointments Service, the report advised.

A skills audit of people in direct provision or with disabilities should also be carried out so that employers can be made aware of the skills and experience available.

Other recommendations include: secure ring-fenced funding; create a dedicated recruitment portal for employers/employees; establish a largescale mentoring programme; and maximise access to hardware, WIFI and training in digital skills.

Report author Thomas M Cooney said: “By implementing these recommendations, Ireland can offer people of all backgrounds equal opportunity to maximise their economic and social potential, but without the existence of a clear and coherent national umbrella strategy, it makes the task of coordination and a focused approach, much more difficult.”

Chair of The Open Doors Initiative, Oliver Loomes said: “An open mindset regarding employment is needed now more than ever, particularly given the employee restrictions that Covid-19 has generated. The business community are willing to play our part, but we need further government support to help create better and more diverse workforces.”