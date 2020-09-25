Multiple traffic laws causing legal confusion warn experts

It is extremely difficult for anyone to know road traffic laws given there are more than 20 Road Traffic Acts and over 900 legal orders on the area, the State’s legal experts have said.

The Law Reform Commission said this includes the law on drink driving, which, it said, was probably the offence “most subject to legal challenges and appeals”, because a conviction carried with it automatic disqualification from driving.

The independent statutory body said one Supreme Court judge described the traffic laws as “positively misleading” and said many experienced lawyers called for the consolidation of road traffic legislation as a “matter of priority”.

The LRC’s recommendation for a single consolidated Road Traffic Act is one of a number in a new report urging the provision of clearer and condensed laws, which could be easily accessible online.

The 250-page report, Accessibility of Legislation in a Digital Age, points out that there are more than 3,000 Acts in force, of which a third are pre-1922 Acts (before the Irish State).

It said that the vast majority of these have been amended many times – but that not all of these are available.

The commission said it had difficulty in finding road traffic laws, including on drink-driving.

It said the Road Traffic Act 1961 was an important consolidating piece of legislation, which intended to bring together the main provisions of road traffic law.

But the LRC said: “Since the 1961 Act was enacted there have been more than 20 Road Traffic Acts as well as provisions in other Acts that now form what might loosely be called the 'road traffic code'.”

It added: “This makes it extremely difficult to ascertain what the law on road traffic is at any given time.

"Users also have to examine over 900 statutory instruments made under these Acts to get a complete picture of the road traffic code.”

This includes clarity on the serious offence of drink-driving: “It is difficult to trace the current position concerning the offences related to drink-driving, probably the offences on the statute book most subject to legal challenges and appeals (because a conviction carries automatic disqualification from driving).”

It said these offences had at various times been governed by sections in Road Traffic Acts dating from 1961, 1968, 1978 and 1994.

It said each of these provisions were regularly substantially amended, and both the 1978 and 1994 Acts substituted entirely new sections into the 1961 Act.

The 1978 Act also substantially repealed the 1968 Act and set down new provisions for taking specimens. This was itself then repealed and replaced by the 1994 Act.

Separately, a standalone provision in the Road Traffic Act 2006 provided for the establishment of checkpoints and mandatory testing of all motorists at them.

Picture: Leon Farrell / RollingNews.ie

The relevant provisions of the 1961 Act, the 1994 Act and the 2006 Act were subsequently repealed in the Road Traffic Act 2010, which set down new provisions for offences of drink-driving as well as new procedures regarding the taking of specimens.

Further laws were introduced in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

The report said: “The complexity of the law in this area was criticised in one of the last judgments delivered in the Supreme Court by the late Mr Justice Adrian Hardiman in Oates v Browne [2016], in which he said that the law had been repeatedly amended in a piecemeal manner to the point that this area of the statute book had become 'positively misleading'.”

It said while the commission published a Revised 1961 Act, “many experienced lawyers in this area have called for the consolidation of road traffic legislation as a matter of priority”.