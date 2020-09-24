PSNI appeal for information following fatal Antrim crash 

The PSNI have appealed for information following a fatal road traffic collision in County Antrim.

Micheal Kirk, 40, died following the crash in the Blaney Road area of Crossmaglen in the early hours of Sunday 23 of August.

Police in Northern Ireland are appealing to anyone who may have been walking or driving in and around the Crossmaglen are between 3.30am and 4.30am on the night in question. They are particularly interested in speaking to people who may have dashcam footage or mobile phone recordings.

Inspector Darren Hardy said: "We are keen for anyone with information, or who can recall seeing Michael to contact us so we can piece together his movements prior to the collision.

Inspector Hardy has asked people to submit a report online via psni.police.uk/makeareport/.