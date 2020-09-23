Gardaí appeal for assistance in locating missing Dublin man

Gardaí appeal for assistance in locating missing Dublin man

58-year-old Patrick O'Shea was last seen in the Dublin 7.

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 19:15 PM
Mairead Cleary

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing to the public to assist in locating a missing Dublin man.

Patrick O'Shea, 58, was last seen in the Dublin 7 area on Tuesday, September 8. 

He is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 with a slight build, grey hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Patrick was wearing a black jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark coloured beanie hat.

Anyone with information on Patrick's whereabouts are asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station in Dublin on 01 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More

Covid-19 spreading 'disproportionately' among young people, CMO warns, as 334 new cases confirmed

More in this section

Inner-city stables campaign to protect land from property developments  Inner-city stables campaign to protect land from property developments 
Covid-19: Two further deaths and 234 confirmed cases Covid-19: Two further deaths and 234 confirmed cases
A&E targets Hospital on 'full war alert' due to Covid-19 spike
#missinggardaidublin

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices