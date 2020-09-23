Gardaí appeal for assistance in locating missing Dublin man

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing to the public to assist in locating a missing Dublin man.

Patrick O'Shea, 58, was last seen in the Dublin 7 area on Tuesday, September 8.

He is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 with a slight build, grey hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Patrick was wearing a black jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark coloured beanie hat.

Anyone with information on Patrick's whereabouts are asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station in Dublin on 01 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.