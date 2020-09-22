Covid-19 spreading 'disproportionately' among young people, CMO warns, as 334 new cases confirmed

NPHET have confirmed 334 new cases of Covid-19 today.

Of the cases notified today

174 cases are in Dublin, 34 in Cork, 30 in Kildare, 18 in Donegal, 10 in Galway, 10 in Louth, 6 in Clare, 6 in Mayo, 6 in Meath, 6 in Roscommon, 6 in Waterford, 5 in Limerick, with the remaining 23 spread across 11 counties.

158 are men / 175 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

53% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

55 cases have been identified as community transmission

Commenting on the figures, Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, noted the high number of cases among young people, "Despite accounting for just a quarter of the population, people aged 15 – 34 years of age account for 40% of COVID-19 cases in the past two months. This is not surprising as they are more likely to be moving about in the community, going to school, higher education or work, and keeping our economy and key services going."

Dr Glynn appealed to young people to set an example, "The disease is continuing to spread disproportionately among younger people at present. Be a role model for others. Limit the number of people you meet, maintain 2m physical distance, wear a face covering, wash your hands well and often. Together, every safe behaviour counts.”

In total, 1,792 people have lost their lives from the virus while the total number of cases in Ireland since the pandemic began is 33,444.