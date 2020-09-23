Covid-19: Two further deaths and 234 confirmed cases

The Department of Health has confirmed 234 new cases of Covid-19 in the country, 103 of which is in the capital.

The Department has also confirmed two further deaths.

Of the cases confirmed today:

115 are men / 119 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

49% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

34 cases have been identified as community transmission

103 cases are in Dublin, 30 in Donegal, 22 in Galway, 21 in Cork, 13 in Wicklow, 12 in Louth, 9 in Kildare, 8 in Meath, with the remaining 17 spread across 10 counties.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, is calling on people to limit their social interactions, "Meeting fewer people means fewer opportunities for the virus to transmit. Please prioritise who you choose to meet and try to keep your social network as small as possible.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said that it's too early to conclude that there has been any change in the pattern of the disease.

"The reproduction number over the last two weeks remains high, at between 1.5 and 1.7, growth rate between 5 and 6.1, and doubling time between 12 and 14 days."

In total, 1,794 people have lost their lives from the virus while the total number of cases in Ireland since the pandemic began is 33,675