Gleneagle Hotel denies breach of Covid guidelines for Gina gig

The Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney has insisted it is “adhering to guidelines” after a guest claimed she saw at least 400 people attend an indoor concert at the venue on Saturday night.

In a statement, the Gleneagle Hotel did not address the allegation that 400 people were present in the ballroom for a concert by showband Gina and The Champions. However, the hotel insists it is adhering to the guidelines for 'controlled environments” as outlined in the Fáilte Ireland Guidelines for Hotels “which states that pubs, cafés, and restaurants (including hotels restaurants and bars) can open with protective measures in place.”

A guest had claimed that she and two friends were returning from dinner on Saturday night when they heard loud noise and singing coming from the hotel's function room. “We were just appalled, I said to myself 'is this really happening?' I was so shocked that I looked up the guidelines for indoor gatherings. There were definitely 400 people if not more in the room,” she said.

“I was fearful for my elderly mother and for those who were at the concert, it was packed and the audience was mostly elderly people who should be reducing their contacts,” she said.

A spokeswoman for the Gleneagle hotel said that maximum numbers within the premises are linked to the capacity of the premises — taking appropriate physical distancing into account. “We have opened our largest venue, the INEC, as a residents’ restaurant and lounge to ensure our guests have ample space to socially distance. The ground floor of the auditorium spans 1400 sq m. Normally, the INEC can accommodate 4,142 people at a standing and seated event, and 2,142 at a fully seated event and is only opened for large concerts and conferences. All concerts and events previously scheduled to take place in the INEC have been cancelled or postponed,” according to the statement.

“We carefully choose low-key, low-volume acts. This is a controlled environment with strict social distancing measures in place,” the statement went on.

“Table service is mandatory and food is served throughout the evening. Dancing is not permitted, and all guests must remain within their family groups at their allocated table. Staff is present at all times to ensure social distancing measures are adhered to. Details for contact tracing are taken upon entry to the hotel and again upon entering the INEC. All bars are closed at 11pm sharp and guests must vacate the space by 11.30pm,” the Gleneagle said.