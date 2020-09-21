Calls for further pedestrianisation trials in Dublin for outdoor dining boost after level three lockdown

Dublin Chamber of Commerce is calling for pedestrianisation trials to continue in the city centre while indoor dining is banned.

The latest footfall figures from the Dublin City Council show a drop in the number of visitors to Grafton Street and Henry Street since previous pedestrianisation trials ended in August.

The City Council has said it will work with business owners to accommodate outdoor dining where possible.

However, Dublin Chamber's Graeme McQueen said the decrease in numbers could be helped by a more wide-ranging pedestrianisation system.

"I think there is probably a real good opportunity now to bring those pedestrianiation trials back in," said Mr McQueen, "certainly for the next three weeks while Dublin is in a state of lockdown.

"That would really help the businesses in the city centre and encourage people to get in to shop in the city centre.

"Hopefully that could benefit the businesses at the end of the day," said Mr McQueen.

Last Friday the Taoiseach confirmed the capital was to move to a level 3 lockdown after the Cabinet approved a National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommendation “without deviation”.

Micheál Martin said the Cabinet received “very clear advice” when he confirmed that Dublin would move to level 3.