INMO: 232 patients without beds in Irish hospitals

232 patients are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning.

The latest figures from the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (INMO) show that 186 people are without beds in emergency departments, while 46 are waiting in other hospital wards.

The highest individual figure was recorded at University Hospital, Limerick, where 56 patients are waiting on trolleys - 42 in the emergency department, and a further 14 elsewhere in the hospital.

27 more people are without a bed at Sligo University Hospital.

A further 21 are waiting in Cork University Hospital - all of whom are in the emergency department

Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, and Mayo University Hospital have 19 and 17 patients without beds, respectively.

University Hospital Kerry, Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, and Wexford General Hospital each have 15 people on trollies.

There are 14 hospitals in the country with no patients waiting on trolleys, including University Hospital Waterford, University Hospital Galway, Nenagh General Hospital and Bantry General Hospital.