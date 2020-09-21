Ryanair calls for school children to sort out Green List in scathing mock ad

Ryanair has posted a mock advert on its website to recruit a junior cert student to help the government decide on its controversial Green List for international travel.

The airline has been a visceral critic of the Government’s decision to highly restrict international travel because of Covid-19 and has repeatedly called for a relaxation of the rules.

“We have been exclusively retained by the Irish Government in their search for an Inter Cert/Transition Year Student who will have sole responsibility for compiling Ireland's Green list on a weekly basis,” Ryanair states.

The airline has taken to posting an advert saying the person will decide on the Green List based on games like bingo, the lotto, pin the donkey to the tail, scrabble, darts and charades.

Scathing ad from @ryanair on its website as to the current government restrictions pic.twitter.com/qoO3XHdXyu — McConnellDaniel (@McConnellDaniel) September 21, 2020

The advert, currently on Europe’s largest airline’s website says it is looking to hire for the role entitled - “Junior Cert/Transition Year Student - Irish Govt Green List”.

“Compile Ireland's Green list based on the following games: Bingo, The Lotto (Euro Millions), Pin the donkey to the tail (in this case the country), Scrabble, Darts (each number represents a country and you only have 6 darts each week), Snap and Charades,” states the advert.

“You will also be responsible for ensuring that the Dáil Bar is sufficiently stocked with Guinness (Beamish) nuts and it is kept clean and tidy,” the advert for the job states.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to join a organisation where you will be given responsibility from day one and your actions will have a big influence on travel for our citizens and the wider economy. No prior experience is required and preference will be given to applicants who have attention to detail and are very good at analysing data, this is something we are lacking in the team at the moment,” the mocking advert adds.

“Please note that this position is not available to students within the Dublin area. Closing Date Friday 25th September,” the advert concludes.

Last week, the government announced it is to sign up to the European traffic light system for travel from next month. Its updated Green List came into effect from today. Airline passenger traffic is down more than 90% across the Irish airports since the start of the pandemic.