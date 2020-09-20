Gardaí appeal for help in locating 14-year-old missing from Drogheda

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 14-year-old missing from Louth.

Kris Briedis is missing from his home in Drogheda, Co Louth since Thursday, September 17.

Kris is described as being 5'4" in height with light brown hair.

He has a stocky build and brown eyes. When last seen Kris was wearing a black top, black shoes, and black bottoms.

Kris Briedis. Picture: Gardaí

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Drogheda on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.