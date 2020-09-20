Man, 40s, dies as woman, 30s, in serious condition following two-car collision in Sligo

Man, 40s, dies as woman, 30s, in serious condition following two-car collision in Sligo

Sunday, September 20, 2020 - 18:42 PM
Steve Neville

A man in his 40s has died following a two-car collision in Sligo.

The collision occurred on the N15 near Rathcormack at around 11.50am this morning.

The man was the driver of one of the cars in the collision and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in that car was treated at the scene.

The driver of the second car, a woman in her 30s, was taken to University Hospital Galway by air ambulance where her condition is described as serious.  

Gardaí said that both passengers of the second car were also removed to hospital with serious injuries.

The road is currently closed as the scene is being examined by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have any information in relation to the collision, to come forward.

They are appealing to any road users who were travelling on the N15 between Sligo and Rathcormack between 11.30am and 12.15pm this morning to contact them. 

Anyone who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, should make it available Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

