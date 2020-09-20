Coronavirus: 396 new cases with 241 in Dublin and 36 in Cork

There has been no deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

The HPSC has been informed of 396 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland today, making it the highest single-day figure since May 14.

The death toll from the disease in Ireland is 1,792 while the total number of cases stands at 32,933.

The new figures mean there has been 670 new cases of the virus this weekend.

Of today’s cases, 241 are in Dublin and 36 are in Cork.

There are 19 cases in Donegal, 12 in Galway, 11 in Meath, 11 in Kildare and nine in Monaghan.

There are seven in Louth, six in Clare, six in Offaly, six in Waterford and five in Wicklow, with the remaining 27 cases spread across 11 counties.

Stats from today's cases show:

172 are men / 224 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

26% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

58 cases have been identified as community transmission

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: "The cases we are reporting today were seeded in the last week.

“This virus spreads from person to person. We now have a collective task across the country to break the chains of transmission and stop this virus from spreading further.

“Plan to see half the number of people this week that you saw last week. When you do meet, do so safely – keep your distance, wear a face covering if appropriate and wash your hands.

“Every individual action we take to interrupt the transmission of this disease keeps ourselves and our families safe.”

On Saturday, there were 274 new cases of the virus, with 166 of them being in Dublin.