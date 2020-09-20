Man shot in ‘paramilitary-style attack’ in Antrim, police say

A man has been shot in the arms and legs in what police have described as a “paramilitary style attack” Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Sunday, September 20, 2020 - 07:03 AM
Rebecca Black, PA

A man has been shot in the arms and legs in what police have described as a “paramilitary-style attack”.

The man was targeted by a gang of three who forced their way into a house in Stranocum, Co Antrim at around 10:20pm on Saturday.

Inspector Stephen McCafferty said police are “treating this brutal shooting as a paramilitary-style attack”.

“This is despicable and should not happen in a civilised society,” he said.

“An investigation is underway and I would urge anyone with any information to call detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2308 of 19/09/20.

“Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

