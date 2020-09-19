‘Best news that you can get’ says shopowner who sold €500,000 winning Daily Million ticket

Lotto players in Mayo are being urged to check their tickets after a punter won the Daily Million Plus draw.

The ticket holder has scooped €500,000 following the 2pm draw.

The Quick Pick ticket was sold at Clarke’s Newsagents in Ballina, Co Mayo.

The winning numbers in the Plus draw were: 4, 5, 11, 14, 16, 30 and the bonus was 38.

Jean Connor, the owner of the Ballina shop, said she couldn’t believe the news.

"I didn’t have my phone with me earlier and when I finally looked at it, I had a load of missed calls from the National Lottery – I had no idea what was going on,” she said.

“As a shopkeeper, especially in a lovely town like Ballina, it is the best news that you can get – to be told that one of your customers in a big lottery winner.

“We’ll enjoy some sensible celebrations today in the store and whoever the winner is, I hope that it changes their life for the better” Daily Million draws take place at both 2pm and 9pm, seven days a week.

The win for the Mayo punter comes after two players scooped six-figure sums in last night’s EuroMillions draw.

In the main draw, a ticket sold in Kilkenny won €166,116 after five numbers plus one Lucky Star.

A player from Kildare won €500,000 after winning the EuroMillions Plus draw.