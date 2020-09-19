‘Best news that you can get’ says shopowner who sold €500,000 winning Daily Million ticket

The Quick Pick ticket was sold at Clarke’s Newsagents in Ballina, Co Mayo
File picture

Saturday, September 19, 2020
Steve Neville

Lotto players in Mayo are being urged to check their tickets after a punter won the Daily Million Plus draw.

The ticket holder has scooped €500,000 following the 2pm draw.

The Quick Pick ticket was sold at Clarke’s Newsagents in Ballina, Co Mayo.  

The winning numbers in the Plus draw were: 4, 5, 11, 14, 16, 30 and the bonus was 38.

Jean Connor, the owner of the Ballina shop, said she couldn’t believe the news.

"I didn’t have my phone with me earlier and when I finally looked at it, I had a load of missed calls from the National Lottery – I had no idea what was going on,” she said.

“As a shopkeeper, especially in a lovely town like Ballina, it is the best news that you can get – to be told that one of your customers in a big lottery winner.

“We’ll enjoy some sensible celebrations today in the store and whoever the winner is, I hope that it changes their life for the better” Daily Million draws take place at both 2pm and 9pm, seven days a week.

The win for the Mayo punter comes after two players scooped six-figure sums in last night’s EuroMillions draw.

In the main draw, a ticket sold in Kilkenny won €166,116  after five numbers plus one Lucky Star.

A player from Kildare won €500,000 after winning the EuroMillions Plus draw.

