Lotto bosses reveal where €500,000 winning EuroMillions ticket was sold

Two players won six-figure sums in Friday's EuroMillions draw
The player is the 21st winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize in Ireland so far this year. File picture

Saturday, September 19, 2020 - 15:14 PM
Steve Neville

Lotto chiefs have announced where the winning €500,000 EuroMillions ticket was sold.

The lucky winner scooped the half-a-million euro prize after winning Friday’s EuroMillions Plus draw and was one of two winners to secure six-figure sums last night.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the L’Horizon convenience store in the centre of Kilcock town, Co Kildare.

The winning numbers in the Plus draw were 3, 9, 17, 22 and 46.

The player is the 21st winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize in Ireland so far this year.

There was another six-figure winner in Friday’s main EuroMillions draw.

The lucky player matched five numbers plus one Lucky Star to win €166,116.

It means the player was just one number short of winning the €67m jackpot.

The €166,116 winning ticket was an Advance Play, Quick Pick ticket and was sold at Eiver’s Spar store in Irishtown in the centre of Kilkenny city.

The numbers drawn were 2, 10, 19, 25, 45 and the Lucky Stars were 1 and 7.

Check your tickets

Lotto chiefs are urging people to check their tickets.

“With so many prize winners in last night’s EuroMillions draw, we are asking all of our players to check their tickets very carefully,” said a National Lottery spokesperson.

“If you are the winner of any of the big prizes, please contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.” 

Meanwhile, the National Lottery has confirmed that next Friday’s jackpot will be a guaranteed €130m. 

"Regardless of the draw results for next Tuesday’s €75 million jackpot (estimated), next Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot will be a guaranteed €130 million,” said a spokesperson.

“That means that even if Tuesday’s jackpot prize is won, Friday’s jackpot will still be €130 million.

“The EuroMillions community holds a special Mega Draw event a number of times a year and it always creates incredible excitement amongst our players.

“We would love to see another EuroMillions jackpot winner in Ireland and €130 million would make a potential winner the second biggest lottery winner in Ireland following in the footsteps of last year’s €175 million win in Naul, Co Dublin.”

