Alliance MLA apologises after photos emerge of her dressing up as Mr T

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw (Brian Lawless/PA)

Saturday, September 19, 2020 - 14:46 PM
Rebecca Black, PA

An Alliance MLA has issued a public apology after photographs emerged of her dressed up as a black American actor.

Paula Bradshaw said 10 years ago she dressed up as Mr T.

The Illinois star is best known for playing the character BA Baracus in the 1980s television series The A-Team.

She posted an apology on Twitter on Saturday, describing it as a “serious lapse of judgement”.

“For some time I have been deeply embarrassed I ever thought such an inappropriate costume was a good idea and I apologise for any offence caused,” she tweeted.

“It was a serious lapse of judgement. It did not reflect my views then and does not reflect them now.

“I am proud to stand on my record of tackling the very real issues of racial discrimination and prejudice faced by minority ethnic communities here and abroad every day.

“I will not be diverted from continuing to take concrete action to support minority communities, assist refugees and oppose racial injustice in all its forms.”

