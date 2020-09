Two Irish players have scooped six-figure sums in tonight’s EuroMillions draw.

In the main draw, one Irish player won €166,116 after matching five numbers plus one Lucky Star.

There was no winner of the jackpot, worth more than €67m.

The numbers drawn were 2, 10, 19, 25, 45 and the Lucky Stars were 1 and 7.

Another Irish player has won €500,000 in the EuroMillions Plus draw.

The numbers chosen in the Plus draw were 3, 9, 17, 22 and 46.

The winning ticket was sold in Kildare.