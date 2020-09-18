Drink attack on Leo Varadkar condemned

The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has had a drink thrown on him by an unidentified woman.

Mr Varadkar was filming in Merrion Square in Dublin city centre this afternoon when the woman, who was wearing a mask, approached and threw a drink at him.

A Twitter account which first tweeted the video said that the drink was a smoothie.

Another video shows the Tánaiste in the aftermath of the incident. The videos have circulated around social media today, prompting strong condemnation online.

Jesus, this is a poxy thing to do, regardless of your political view. pic.twitter.com/f3cRpJ3xPV — Noel Rock (@NoelRock) September 18, 2020

Former TD Noel Rock called it "a poxy thing to do, regardless of your political view".

Former presidential candidate Gavin Duffy said it was a “horribly uncouth” to do to Mr Varadkar.

“This is an attack on our democracy not him,” he said on social media.

“It’s reported it was coffee but it could have been anything including acid. We need to better protect our politicians.”

Mr Varadkar's spokesperson has been contacted for comment.