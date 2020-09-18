Coronavirus: Three deaths and 253 new cases in Ireland

116 of today’s cases are in Dublin, with 22 in Kildare and 14 in Cork
Dr Ronan Glynn. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Friday, September 18, 2020 - 17:25 PM
Steve Neville

There has been three further deaths from Covid-19 reported today.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed of 253 new cases of the virus.

It brings the total number of deaths from the virus in Ireland to 1,792, while the total number of cases is now 32,271.

116 of today’s cases are in Dublin, with 22 in Kildare, 14 in Cork, 14 in Galway, 13 in Donegal, 10 in Limerick and 10 in Louth.

There are a further nine cases in Mayo, eight in Waterford, seven in Wicklow and the remaining 30 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath.

Of today's cases: 

  • 143 are men / 108 are women 
  • 71% are under 45 years of age 
  • 45% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case 
  • 61 cases have been identified as community transmission

The HSE has said it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The news comes as Dublin is set to move to a level 3 lockdown from tonight after the Cabinet approved a Nphet recommendation “without deviation”.

