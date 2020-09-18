Dublin to move to level 3 lockdown as Cabinet approves Nphet recommendation

Dublin will move to a level 3 lockdown from tonight after the Cabinet approved an Nphet recommendation “without deviation”.

While the official announcement is due before 6pm, the Irish Examiner has confirmed that ministers at a meeting of the Cabinet on Friday afternoon agreed to increase the level of restrictions in the capital.

Sources have said that the mood at the meeting was “sombre” and one of concern and while there were questions about the practical implications of the move, any dissent was “muted”.

The decision followed a cabinet sub-committee meeting on Covid-19 to consider Nphet's advice.

This means that indoor dining in bars and restaurants is set to be prohibited in Dublin due to rising case numbers.

Dublin restaurateurs have heavily criticised the expected decision and say thousands of jobs will be at risk and numerous businesses will struggle.

Adrian Cummins of the Restaurant Association of Ireland has described the government's decision as "devastating".

He said the decision will cause chaos and economic collapse for thousands of small hospitality businesses, plus 50,000 job layoffs.

In a tweet, he said: "Cabinet have signed off on closing all indoor dining in Dublin Restaurants & Pubs serving food from mid - night tonight for 3 weeks. This will cause chaos & economic collapse for thousands of small hospitality businesses, plus 50,000 job lay offs... Devastating news !!"

The Labour Party has called on the full €350 pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) to be restored in the event of a new local lockdown.

The payment, which was introduced at the beginning of the pandemic, is still being claimed by over 200,000 workers laid off due to Covid-19.

It was yesterday cut to €300 a week for those who earned more than €300 per week before the pandemic and to €250 per week for those who previously earned between €200 and €300 per week.

Under level 3 restrictions, the government has said that its priority is to keep schools and childcare facilities open and minimise disruption in the work force.

This means that a number of services will be moved online, some businesses will be closed (for example: pubs, museums and other indoor cultural venues). Restaurants will remain open for take away and outdoor dining only.

In order to keep people safe, you will be asked to reduce the number of people you meet to a minimum and stay in your own region.

What Level 3 means

Social and family gatherings

In your home or garden Visitors from one other household only OR your own household only.

This will be determined by the prevailing public health advice for the county or other defined geographical area.

Other settings outside your home or garden

No social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.

Weddings

Up to 25 people can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

Organised indoor gatherings

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager.

For example: business, training events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas or other arts events (excluding sport).

No organised indoor gatherings should take place.

Organised outdoor gatherings

These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager. For example: outdoor Arts events, training events.

Gatherings of up to 15 people can take place.

Sports Training Outdoors

Non contact training only in pods of up to 15 (exemption for professional/elite/inter-county sports/senior club championship).

Indoors

Individual training only. No exercise or dance classes.

Matches and events No matches or events to take place.

Exemption: professional/elite/inter-county/club championship/horse-racing can take place behind closed doors.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools

Gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools open with protective measures, for individual training only.

These can open with protective measures, for individual training only.

Religious services

Services move online. Places of worship remain open for private prayer.

Funerals

Up to 25 mourners can attend.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions

All venues closed.

Libraries will be available for e-services and call and collect.

Bars, cafes and restaurants (including hotel restaurants and bars)

Additional restrictions for indoor dining.

Wet pubs

Additional restrictions.

Nightclubs, discos and casinos

Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.

Hotels and accommodation

Open but services limited to residents.

Retail and services (for example: hairdressers, beauticians, barbers)

Face coverings must be worn.

Open with protective measures in place.

There is specific guidance available for:

Work

Work from home unless absolutely necessary to attend in person.

Domestic travel

Stay in your county (or other defined geographical area) apart from work, education and other essential purposes, if appropriate.

Schools, early learning and childcare services, adult and higher education

Schools and creches are open with protective measures.

Further, higher and adult education to escalate all appropriate protective measures and limit congregation as far as possible.

Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks

All remain open.

Transport

Face coverings must be worn.

Walk or cycle where possible.

Public transport capacity will be limited to 50%.

Essential workers and essential purposes only.

Those aged over 70 and the medically vulnerable

Those aged 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside home.

Specific guidance will be provided.

Long-term residential care facilities (nursing and care homes)

Suspended, aside from critical and compassionate circumstances.