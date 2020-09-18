Public warned not to buy medicine online which claims to cure Covid-19

The public is being warned not to buy medicines online which claim to cure or prevent Covid-19.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) has issued the warning, saying any such product could be harmful to your health.

They highlighted in a statement that there are no authorised medicines to cure or prevent the virus.

The HPRA said: “Online vendors who claim their products can prevent or cure Covid-19 are likely selling illegal or fake medicines, which they attempt to pass off as real or authorised products”.

They continued: “These products have not been tested for safety or effectiveness and could be extremely harmful to your health.

“Fake medicines can contain no active ingredient, too much or too little of an active ingredient, or the wrong ingredients. They may also contain other dangerous and undeclared substances.

“To protect yourself from fraudulent vendors, always buy medicines from a trusted source, such as your local pharmacy.”

The HPRA added that the “supply of prescription medicines through online sales is illegal”. They stated that manufacturing fake medicines is also a criminal offence.

They said that if a member of the public is aware of a website or social media page that claims to sell products that prevent, cure or treat Covid-19 they should report it.

People can report such instances to the HPRA by emailing reportacase@hpra.ie.

The HPRA said: “We are currently monitoring the market for illegal products.

“We are working alongside Revenue’s Customs Service and An Garda Síochána to detain illegal products coming into Ireland and to shut down websites and social media pages making false claims about health products related to Covid-19.”

If you have symptoms of Covid-19, you should self isolate and phone your GP.

Last month the HPRA issued a warning against buying Covid-19 tests online.