Elite athletes facing 'great uncertainty' ahead of Tokyo Olympics, Sport Ireland warns

One rare bright spot amid the Covid-19 crisis was the increase in participation in sporting activity
Elite athletes facing 'great uncertainty' ahead of Tokyo Olympics, Sport Ireland warns

Elite athletes are facing "great uncertainty" due to the coronavirus pandemic, warns Sport Ireland Chief Executive John Treacy. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Friday, September 18, 2020 - 15:51 PM
Noel Baker

Elite athletes who would have been competing in the Tokyo Olympics face "a time of great uncertainty" while indoor sports at all levels are facing into a tough winter, Sport Ireland has said. 

Speaking before the Oireachtas special committee on Covid-19 response, Chief executive of Sport Ireland John Treacy outlined the challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak, from capacity issues at venues through to cuts in resources and the impact on the ability of clubs to raise funds. 

Speaking about elite-level sport, he described how those due to compete at this year's Olympic Games had been primed for competition, only for the postponement of the event due to Covid-19, something he described as a "major setback". 

He said it was "a time of great uncertainty" for those athletes, while those at local level faced their own difficulties, particularly indoor sports such as basketball and swimming. 

Mr Treacy said Sport Ireland undertook an initial analysis to identify the potential short and medium-term challenges facing sport in Ireland, which showed that for the first three months of the crisis beginning in March, the national governing bodies sector would have the capacity to manage a period of intense restrictions without significant issue. 

Read More

Lay-offs and 'scaling back professional game' among warnings from cash-strapped sporting bodies

"Four to six months would be significantly challenging for sports, especially those with a summer season," he said. 

"Beyond that, and into the winter season for indoor sports, the crisis presented a broader sectoral challenge. 

Notwithstanding the financial challenges associated with the restrictions through loss of gate receipts, membership income and commercial activity, the primary challenge for national governing bodies is the uncertainty associated with planning for the future, particularly the planning of competitions and events.

One rare bright spot amid the current crisis was the increase in participation in sporting activity.

The proportion of adults described as sedentary in the National Sports Policy has declined to 11% compared to 22% during the same period in 2019.

"This is the lowest level of sedentarism ever recorded by Sport Ireland," said Mr Treacy.

"The numbers of adults walking for recreation increased throughout the crisis, increasing by a cumulative 18% over the five phases of the research. 

"The figure of 83% is the highest level ever recorded, and is equivalent to over 3.1m regular walkers."

Read More

GAA, IRFU and FAI set out 'stark' future without fans

More in this section

002%20Gardai%20Covid Dublin to move to level 3 lockdown as Cabinet approves Nphet recommendation
Screenshot 2020-09-18 at 16.40.36.png Drink attack on Leo Varadkar condemned
Armed Forces Day Bid for Belfast to host Armed Forces Day 2022 slammed by Sinn Féin
#covid-19coronavirusorganisation: sport ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices