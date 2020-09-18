Defence Forces members to get allowance for pre-mission quarantining

The Government is to pay an allowance to troops to compensate them for having to quarantine for two weeks in army camps prior to departing on overseas peacekeeping missions.

The move had been called for by both military representative associations — RACO for officers and PDForra for enlisted personnel — who said this added up to an extension of their missions and they should therefore be paid the Armed Peace Support Allowance (APSA).

Covid-19 has resulted in many countries enforcing strict quarantine regulations on those entering their territories, including soldiers on peacekeeping missions.

Last July, both representative organisations sought financial compensation for troops who are forced to leave their families two weeks prematurely to go into compulsory quarantine prior to deploying on overseas missions.

PDForra told the Department of Defence that the complete prohibition of personnel from seeing their families, a requirement to live in "Spartan conditions" within the training centres for prolonged periods, and the extension of the training environment "renders the grant of an allowance reasonable under the circumstances".

RACO said that not only are troops obliged to go into pre-deployment quarantine, but they also have to self-isolate for a further two weeks when they return home and therefore can't go out during that period to celebrate their reunion with their families.

At the time the first contingent of troops to undergo quarantine had just left for Lebanon and both representative associations want them to get the allowance retrospectively.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney subsequently told the Irish Examiner that he was sympathetic to their situation.

It's understood Mr Coveney told troops on a visit to Aitken Barracks, Dundalk, last Monday that they would be paid the APSA.

Around 130 of them will be flying out to Syria shortly. A further 336 troops are preparing for deployment in Lebanon in mid-November.

The APSA equates to around €100 a day, depending on rank.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Defence confirmed Mr Coveney has secured agreement from Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath “for the overseas allowances which are normally paid to members of the Defence Forces serving in overseas military operations on the direction of government, to be paid from the start of the period of quarantine".

Soldiers coming back from peacekeeping missions also have to self-isolate for two weeks on their return, but can do so with their families.

However, those who may have 'vulnerable' family members will be allowed to self-isolate in military barracks.

Ireland is the only country in the world which has had a continuous peacekeeping role with the UN since 1958, mainly in the Middle East.

They are also deployed in the Western Sahara — situated on the north-west African coast, between Morocco, Algeria and Mauritania — and in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in Mali, Kosovo and Bosnia.