Travel to be restricted into and out of Dublin under new lockdown proposals

Dublin is set for a county-wide lockdown as public health officials have recommended extra restrictions to battle the spread of Covid-19.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met today to discuss putting Dublin into 'Covid Level 3' with further added restrictions– which could cause further confusion for the public.

Among the ‘tweaks’ is that travel will be restricted into Dublin as well as out of the county, following a surge in Covid-19 figures in the capital.

NPHET also drove home the point that they believe cafes and restaurants should close at this level.

Documents prepared in advance of the NPHET meeting reveal that the medical experts also disagree with the Government on what Level 3 should be and wants to discuss a ‘number of options’ within Level 3.

There has already been widespread criticism of the Government’s decision to categorise Dublin at Level 2 on Tuesday, but with additional measures.

NPHET briefing notes, seen by the Irish Examiner, make it clear that the group is considering moving Dublin into further restrictions.

When it comes to Level 3 restrictions for what NPHET calls ‘private homes’ it believes ‘exemptions would need to be provided for essential purposes as was the previous practice – carers etc’.

NPHET is also set to recommend that third level colleges in Dublin should offer tuition online as much as possible under the "nuanced" Level 3 restrictions likely to be imposed on the capital tomorrow.

It's understood that any announcement about further restrictions will be made by Micheál Martin on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the latest figures reveal there are currently 73 people in hospital with Covid-19 and 14 in intensive care.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that one further person with Covid-19 has died in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 1,789 Covid-19-related deaths here since the outbreak began.

As of midnight on September 16, the HPSC says it has also been notified of 240 new cases of the virus.

There has now been a total of 32,023 confirmed cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the country.