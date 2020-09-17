Seven Covid notices issued in Belfast’s Holyland

Seven Covid notices have been issued to young people infringing the rules in Belfast’s Holyland, police said.

Three prohibition notices were made on properties hosting parties in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police powers to enforce coronavirus restrictions were made legally enforceable on Wednesday and the first fixed penalty notices cost £60 to discharge.

A man aged 20 previously arrested in the area was again detained on suspicion of breaching bail.

PSNI chief inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said: “We continue to dedicate substantial resources to policing this area as we work with our partner agencies and the universities to address this ongoing issue.

“In addition to robustly addressing all incidents of antisocial of criminal activity, where appropriate, we will be sharing the details of students have failed to follow the Covid regulations with the universities, who will then consider a range of sanctions.

“Once again, I am warning young people who have moved to the Holyland area and those who are visiting the area, you all share responsibility to adhere to the health protection regulations to protect themselves and others from Covid-19.”

Police dedicated substantial resources to the area (Rebecca Black/PA)

Footage showing groups of young people congregating and drinking in the area of terraced housing near Queen’s University was “deplorable”, health minister Robin Swann said.

He detailed fines of up to £960 which could be applied to repeat offenders.

Belfast is one of the areas subjected to localised lockdowns and people cannot visit other houses.

There was a strong police presence in the area on Wednesday evening, which appeared quieter than previous nights earlier in the week.

Mr Kirkpatrick added: “The young people congregating or travelling to this area really need to consider their actions for their own health and that of the community.

“A large number of people are acting responsibly but there are a few who continue to behave recklessly and are causing disruption for the local community.”