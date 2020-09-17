'Shocking' imbalance as just 4% of apprentices are female

Just 4% of apprentices are female, a statistics branded as a disgraceful indictment of the career guidance system by the junior minister responsible for the area.

Niall Collins, TD, Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education has said his priority is to work on this 'shocking' imbalance and to blow away a lot of old myths that cling to apprenticeships.

Mr Collins said an action plan is currently being worked on and female apprenticeships will be a central part of this plan which will be completed by the end of the year.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, there has been a 60% fall in the number of apprenticeships offered this year compared to 2019.

Mr Collins said: "I see this whole area as a huge opportunity which I feel has not got the attention it has deserved over the years. This has been a bad year for apprenticeship availability, but I want to press on and increase the number of apprenticeships by 10,000 a year. We are very much in a pause situation now but I am determined to plan ahead and achieve new levels of apprenticeships especially for young women and girls.

"Too many still look at an apprenticeship as a wet trade such as block laying, plastering, roofing and carpentry. But the scope has widened dramatically and is still going into new areas such as business and technology. At present there are 56 different apprenticeships. They have opened up in areas such as financial services, insurance, IT digital innovation."

Mr Collins said there seems to be a reluctance by many parents to allow their daughters to consider an apprenticeship.

"But this is based on old and non-factual ideas which need to be knocked. I am determined to throw a whole new focus on apprenticeship careers with a big emphasis on apprenticeships that will attract more girls. It really is shocking that in this day and age we have only 4% of female apprentices.

"The only way we can do this is through information. That will be a central plank of the action plan currently being worked on in my department.

"For instance there are apprenticeships now in auctioneering and bio-pharmacy for lab technicians. There are apprenticeships for accounting technicians. And in a whole raft of these, the apprenticeships can open the door to progress their career.

"I want to break new ground and end the days when apprenticeships were seen as male-only. I know we are in very tough times. But I am convinced that with the right kind of public information campaign, a whole new light can be placed on apprenticeships, particularly for females.

"I really am excited about this and believe with the support of all stakeholders, great strides can be made to get more females into apprenticeships."