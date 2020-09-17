Consultant calls on public to do their bit as health 'heroes' running out of steam 

Beaumont hospital consultant Dr Laura Durcan has said that the health service’s “heroes” are running out of steam, and it is up to the public to do their bit.

“We want to see light at the end of the tunnel,” she told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

“We will continue to do our level best, but morale is low, our people are tired. We need to see the public doing their bit, that, ultimately will dictate how this winter goes.”

Dr Durcan said that Nphet “will keep us safe this winter” and she said that it needed to be acknowledged that they (Nphet) had done “a pretty good job so far.”

The rheumatologist said she did not want people to panic, they should trust that the medical profession would continue to do their best.

“It will all come down to the individuals.”

If people needed to question should they be doing something, then they should not do it, she said.

People should stay home with their family, she urged.

A glimpse of a better future in health was a glimpse of a better future in the economy and for everybody, added Dr Durcan.

The virus has not gone away, she said.

“We have to look for it every where and chase it down. The lesson is that it is insidious.”

Dr Durcan said that the hospital sees asymptomatic people all the time who are walking around, taking public transport, going shopping. Everyone needed to recognise that they could have the virus, at any time.