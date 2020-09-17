Dying with Dignity Bill gives people ‘a choice’, says Vicky Phelan

Campaigner Vicky Phelan has called on people to support the Dying with Dignity Bill.

The bill would make provision for the assistance in achieving a dignified and peaceful end of life in a qualifying person and to provide for other related matters.

Speaking to PJ Coogan on 96fm’s Opinion Line, Ms Phelan, who has terminal cancer, said the bill would give people like her “a choice”.

"This is to allow people, like me who want it, to be given the choice to do this," she said.

"This is not compulsory, this is not for all terminal patients, some terminal patients don’t want to go down that road and I totally accept that.”

The rationale behind the bill is to give to a person the legal and medical right of the authorisation of voluntary assisted dying where that person is suffering from a terminal illness.

If this bill is enacted this would give a medical practitioner the legal right to provide assistance to a qualifying person to end his or her own life in accordance with the terms set out in the Act.

Ms Phelan said that there are people who stand against the bill due to their religious beliefs, and while she “accepts” this, she asks them not to "impose your beliefs' on others who would choose this.

"I accept that there are people with religious beliefs who don’t agree with this and honestly I totally accept that, but all I would ask is don’t try to impose your beliefs on people like me, who want to choose this for themselves.

"You don’t have to choose it if that’s not what you want to do and you want to end your life in the normal way, but don’t try and make that decision for me."

When asked about people’s fears about introducing this kind of bill, Ms Phelan said there are two camps.

“There’s the religious camp,” she said.

“I totally accept that people have religious beliefs and I would never try to change those people’s belief, that’s what they believe.

“All I would ask is those people to let me make my decisions about my body. I’ve made all the decision about my health care for the last six years of my cancer.”

She added: “The way I look at it I should be allowed to make the decision about the circumstances of my death.”

Ms Phelan said that the other side is people who worry that it would be abused for “trying to clear out nursing homes”.

She said: “This bill does not apply to that cohort.

“This bill is only applicable to terminally ill patients who have their mental capacity to sign off that they want to do this.

“People will say "what if" down the line, you know you can’t do the what if. You’re preventing people who need it to use it if you go against this bill."