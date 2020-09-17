Body of a man discovered in south Dublin

The body of a man has been discovered in south Dublin.

The remains were found at Blackrock Park this morning and gardaí are on the scene.

An investigation has been launched and gardaí say the man's body appears to have been there for a period of time before being found.

The scene has been preserved for a technical exam.

Gardaí said in a statement that a post mortem examination at a later date will determine the course of the investigation.

Train services through nearby Booterstown station were suspended for a time this morning at the request of Gardaí.

However, the line has since re-opened.