New laws on the way to target organised crime gangs in Ireland

The Cabinet has given the green light to new laws targeting organised crime gangs, including the expansion of the maximum sentence for conspiracy to murder, from 10 years to life imprisonment.

Ministers have also approved long-awaited government plans to update Ireland’s terrorism laws to introduce new offences, such as travelling abroad to join terrorist groups.

The charge of conspiracy to murder, once a rarity, has been used increasingly in recent years to deal with the murderous campaign unleashed by the Kinahan crime cartel since 2016.

At least six key members of the cartel have been convicted of this offence, in full or in conjunction with firearms offences.

Judges in the Special Criminal Court have pointed out that the maximum term available for conspiracy was 10 years.

Term limit brings frustrations

Gardaí have privately expressed frustration at the limit.

High-level figures within, or associated with, the Kinahan cartel who have been convicted of conspiracy to murder include gang lieutenant Liam Brannigan and hired Estonian hitman Imre Arakas.

Brannigan received an eight-year sentence in April 2020, while Arakas was given six years in December 2018, after pleading guilty.

“Unlike murder and attempted murder, which carry maximum sentences of life imprisonment, the punishment for conspiracy to murder is capped at 10 years,” said Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Announcing measures in the criminal justice (miscellaneous provisions) bill 2020, the minister added: “The fact that the gardaí are doing their job effectively and arresting criminals who are determined to murder should not make conspiracy to murder a lesser offence.

“The seriousness of the crime must be reflected in the sentence our judges can impose.”

The bill also adds a provision to the Mutual Assistance Act 2008 to allow the gardaí to respond to mutual assistance requests for participating countries to access evidence “stored in the Cloud”.

The Government also approved the criminal justice (terrorist offences) (amendment) bill 2020.

The general scheme of the bill provides for three new terrorist offences: receiving training for terrorism, travelling for the purpose of terrorism, and organising or facilitating travelling for the purpose of terrorism.