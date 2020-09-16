Aodhán Ó Ríordáin backs campaign to ban two books containing the 'n-word' from Junior Cert syllabus

Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has backed a campaign to have 'To Kill A Mockingbird' and 'Of Mice and Men' removed from Junior Cert syllabus.

The Labour education spokesman says the Department of Education should "see sense" as the books aren't "worth the hurt they are causing".

Correspondence seen by TheJournal.ie shows that parents, pupils and teachers have written to the Department requesting they update the school curriculum and remove the texts.

The novels, which are both set in the American South, contain the use of the n-word.

“'Black children have found it very uncomfortable when made to sit in classrooms where their classmates and peers are reading this material',” one parent of a black teenager, whose complaint was released under the Freedom of Information Act, wrote, according to the Journal.ie.

“[They] are often asked to read the book out loud in class and the effect this horrendous word being pronounced in their presence has on them.

"Another parent said their daughter felt uncomfortable as the only non-white person in their class when the n-word was read out by their teacher, to what she said was the 'glee' of some other students.

"And in another email to the minister, two students claimed that the books allowed pupils to read racial slurs, despite lacking a full knowledge about how offensive they are."

According to the correspondence, many people who wrote to the Minister suggested that texts written by people of colour would be more appropriate.

Amid some criticism on social media of the suggestion, Mr O'Riordáin said it was not about censorship.

"For the record....I think both books can be recommended....but I’m not a black teenager. And I don’t believe black teenagers need to be in a space where racial slurs are being read aloud. It’s about sensitivity, not censorship," he wrote on Twitter.

Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne replied: "This is absolute nonsense. To Kill A Mockingbird is about tackling racism. I trust in the professionalism of teachers to lead informed intelligent discussion about racism using literature. Banning books and virtue signalling will not address discrimination."

The complaints are currently being considered by the Department and the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment.