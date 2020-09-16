Health officials silent on calls for inquiry into Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes

Officials from the Department of Health would not comment on the calls for an independent inquiry into Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes when asked at the Special Committee on Covid-19 Response.

The department maintained it was up to Hiqa to investigate and that the regulatory body had "significant statutory powers".

Both the HSE and the Department of Health said they were working to address staffing issues across the nursing home sector, and said there would be increased home help supports to keep people out of congregated settings.

The HSE admitted that in July there were still 4,550 people waiting for home help after they had been approved. However, this was down from 7,800 in May.

Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith asked the department and the HSE if they would comment on the calls for a full independent inquiry into the Covid deaths in nursing homes.

Dr Kathleen MacLellan, assistant secretary in the Department of Health, said everyone understood how difficult these last number of months have been for those who lost a loved one in a nursing home.

"We are particularly committed to the report's recommendation to build the advocacy services and to ensure those families have access to professional advocacy."

When asked by Sinn Féin's David Cullinane, who was chairing the committee, to respond directly to questions about an independent inquiry, Dr MacLellan said the department considers Hiqa to be the independent statutory authority.

"It is on the ground in many of those nursing homes, which have been significantly challenged... [we are] awaiting the various inspection reports from Hiqa and [focusing on] progressing the patient advocacy service."

Staffing was also discussed, with multiple TDs highlighting the alleged precarious working conditions, lack of sick pay and crowded living quarters of some workers in the private sector.

Dr MacLellan said accommodation was being provided for healthcare workers who could not self-isolate at home, including those in the private sector.

"With regards to terms and conditions [of work], the report recommends a review into this to be completed within 18 months.

"It is a recommendation that when the Minister for Health brings this report for full discussion at government, it will be discussed in a cross-government approach, how that review of terms and employment conditions within the private nursing home sector can proceed."

Fine Gael TD Colm Burke asked if there is now a mechanism in place to ensure homes are able to get cover for staff who are off sick, to prevent a facility from being closed.

David Walsh, implementation lead for the HSE, said they worked closely with Nursing Homes Ireland on the issue, and the entire sector had benefited from the Temporary Assistance Payment (TAP) Scheme, which covers the cost of additional staff, cleaning and PPE for nursing homes.

This scheme has also been extended, with €39m being paid out by the fund so far, according to Mr Niall Redmond, Principal Officer at the Department of Health.

Mr Redmond said it was his understanding that the vast majority of the funding has been used to cover additional staffing costs.