Greens to vote on leadership rules, Just Transition and emergency Gaeltacht plan at convention

The Green Party will vote on a number of motions clearly influenced by the last round of government negotiations at their national convention.

On October 2 to 4, the Green Party will hold a convention via teleconference and members will use an online platform to vote on motions. Deputy leader Catherine Martin will also be running for reelection to retain her position.

The Green Party, currently in government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, held a leadership election in July, a move which was criticised by political rivals who claimed that such an election impacted negatively government negotiations.

Now, some within the party seek to change the wording of the party constitution in order to avoid the situation recurring. The term of office of the party leader shall normally be five years, with a recurring option for further five-year terms.

The new motion changes the language to state that instead of "a leadership election must be held and shall be called by the executive committee within six months following polling day," it will now be called within six months "of the subsequent election of a Taoiseach.”

Another motion in the same vein is to allow Senators to vote in government formation negotiations.

The amendment would see the term "relevant house" to relevant "houses" in the Oireachtas, who are eligible to vote on whether to enter government formation negotiations and any further vote concerning the talks.

Green Party Senator Pauline O'Reilly had previously taken legal advice over her own party's constitution at the time of negotiations, as reported in the Irish Examiner.

Ms O'Reilly, a qualified solicitor from Galway and the party's spokesperson for foreign affairs and trade, spoke to a legal professional on the party's constitution, over how votes in the parliamentary party were counted as it's understood she felt that senators should have a vote on the issue.

A motion proposed by the Cork Greens seeks the "establishment of co-leaders" in which the "party leader and deputy party leader may each be described as the co-leader of the Green Party/Comhaontas Glas” and another proposes that the "deputy party leader shall be of a different gender to the party leader".

The Just Transition group, set up after the well-documented split in the party over priorities, have proposed to add to party principles as follows: "A just transition, ensuring no workers or communities are left behind in the socioeconomic transformation required to secure a safe and stable environment, is vital in the struggle to advance social and climate justice.”

On policy, an emergency plan for the Gaeltacht has been proposed due to the "critical decline of Irish-speaking communities" and "in order to combat the further erosion of Irish in the Gaeltacht areas in which it is still used”, a policy of bilingual packaging for consumer products on sale in Ireland, as well as the introduction of a "Pilot Scheme for Universal Basic Income".