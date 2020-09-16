Collapse in US visitor numbers: Single day in May saw just eight Americans fly into Ireland

The number of people flying into Ireland from America dipped as low as eight on a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

In total, figures released by the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee show that just 15,607 people have flown from the US into Ireland's airports since April 24. In the same rough timeframe last year, that number was over 800,000.

The figures, released to Sinn Féin TD Mairead Farrell in a parliamentary question, show that despite concern over the number of American tourists in Ireland in the summer, just over 100 people a day have flown in from America since April.

The average daily total of passengers arriving from the USA was 116 per day over the 134-day period from 24 April to 4 September. These figures include Irish citizens and residents returning to the State.

Minister McEntee said the provisional figures from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport did not include transfer passengers "as Ireland is not the final destination for these passengers who do not leave the airport before travelling onwards to their final destination".

A breakdown of Irish residents returning home versus foreign residents visiting Ireland is not available.

According to the daily figures, just eight people arrived into Ireland from America on May 21, a Thursday.

That followed a trend from the end of April of numbers being at or below 50, though May 31 saw 100 people fly in.

In June, normally the busiest month for transit between the two countries, figures rose, though just 11 days in the month registered over 100 passengers.

Numbers have risen, however, through July and August, with 11,424 of the total figure arriving between July 1 and September 4. The day with the single largest arrival number was September 1, when 323 people flew into the country.

Ms McEntee said that Border Management Unit of her department does not track nationality data. She said that the first passenger locator form had a question on nationality on it, but that has since been removed.